MAI Capital Management Sells 3,708 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,689,000 after acquiring an additional 819,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

AMJ opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.