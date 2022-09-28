MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

