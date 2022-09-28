MAI Capital Management Has $5.02 Million Position in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 1.15% of Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance

ACIO stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.02. Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

Get Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.