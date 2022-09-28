MAI Capital Management Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

NOC stock opened at $474.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.25.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

