MAI Capital Management Buys 3,365 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $170.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.38.

