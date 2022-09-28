MAI Capital Management Buys 12,710 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.04 and a 1-year high of $108.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.