MAI Capital Management Acquires 8,058 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,765,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,256,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,663,000 after purchasing an additional 277,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.62 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

