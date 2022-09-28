MAI Capital Management Acquires 766 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

