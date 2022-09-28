MAI Capital Management Acquires 584 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.26 and its 200-day moving average is $215.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.57 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

