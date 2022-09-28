Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Holdings Reduced by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $105.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

