Macroview Investment Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New comprises approximately 2.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,646. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $32.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50.

