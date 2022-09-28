Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 10,327 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. 2,464,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $55.22 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

