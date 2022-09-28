Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,674 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 552,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,045. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

