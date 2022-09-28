Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in September

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mace Security International Trading Down 6.9 %

Mace Security International stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

