Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2703 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Macarthur Minerals Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$22.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Macarthur Minerals alerts:

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.