Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LFT stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

