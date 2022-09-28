LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:LTC opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.13. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.28%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

