Loser Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Get Loser Coin alerts:

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 78,371,338,701 coins. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loser Coin is losercoin.org.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

