Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

BABA traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128,538. The stock has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

