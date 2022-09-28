Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $89.03. 360,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

