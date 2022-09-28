Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 481 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CRBN stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $129.18. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,156. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.75. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $127.43 and a one year high of $176.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.