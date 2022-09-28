Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,651 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,129.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.91. 3,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

