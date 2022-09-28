Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $399.69. 35,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $420.63 and a 200-day moving average of $430.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.58.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

