Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 67 to GBX 63. The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.73. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 250,390 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 124,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

