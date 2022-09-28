LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Up 4.4%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.25. 36,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,164,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
Several research firms have issued reports on LPSN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.
The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.
LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
