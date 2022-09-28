LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Up 4.4%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.25. 36,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,164,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LPSN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.