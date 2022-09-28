LIQ Protocol (LIQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $254,994.00

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. LIQ Protocol has a market capitalization of $254,994.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIQ Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LIQ Protocol has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LIQ Protocol

LIQ Protocol launched on August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIQ Protocol’s official website is liqsolana.com.

LIQ Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

