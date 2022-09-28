Lincoln Capital LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 16,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. 23,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,152. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.