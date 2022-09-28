Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 215 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 6.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, hitting $289.13. 143,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $284.80 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $279.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.46 and a 200 day moving average of $339.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

