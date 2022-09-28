Lincoln Capital LLC Has $656,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,965,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,344. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26.

