Lincoln Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 656,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

