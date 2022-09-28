Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,139 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.