Liberty Global Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 10,266 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 801% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,139 call options.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.
Liberty Global stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 18,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
