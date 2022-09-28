Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the August 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 22,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,227. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

