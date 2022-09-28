Leeward Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 253,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,622,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

