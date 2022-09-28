Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.