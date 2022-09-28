Ledyard National Bank Sells 848 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,722,067. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

