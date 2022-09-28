Ledyard National Bank Has $7.61 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.75. The company had a trading volume of 115,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,571. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.05 and a 200 day moving average of $196.79. The company has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

