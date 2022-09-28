Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.2% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.39. 242,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,612. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.