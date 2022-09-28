Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,501 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $740,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 127,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,722. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

