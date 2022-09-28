Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Invests $411,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 6,049,485 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

