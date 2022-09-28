Ledge Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,704 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.32. 22,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

