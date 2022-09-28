LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Up 5,279.5% in September

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, an increase of 5,279.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ LDHA opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDHA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 757,617 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

