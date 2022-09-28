Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,600 shares, a growth of 575.7% from the August 31st total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 871,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 45,987 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 74.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,146,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 490,499 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 749,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 784,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGAC stock remained flat at $9.92 on Tuesday. 86 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,151. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Featured Stories

