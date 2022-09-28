Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.7 %
LB traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,866. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$30.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.55.
Insider Transactions at Laurentian Bank of Canada
In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk acquired 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, with a total value of C$33,789.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,158.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.
Read More
