LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNXSF shares. Barclays cut their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($66.33) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.49. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $31.29 and a 52 week high of $76.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

