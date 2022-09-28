L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.27

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 364845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on AIQUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.
L’Air Liquide Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.