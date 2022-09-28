L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.27

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 364845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIQUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

