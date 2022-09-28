Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.17

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.17 and last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 21658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyocera Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

