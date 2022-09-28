KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the August 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

KWG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWGPF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

About KWG Group

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment and development and hotel operations business. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

