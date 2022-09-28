KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,000 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the August 31st total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
KWG Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KWGPF remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
About KWG Group
