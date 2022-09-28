Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Up 197.7% in September

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 197.7% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KUKE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.61. 39,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,662. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. Kuke Music has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Kuke Music ( NYSE:KUKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter. Kuke Music had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 13.90%.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

