Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($123.47) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on Krones in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

KRN stock opened at €88.15 ($89.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €84.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($101.63).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

