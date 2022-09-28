KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Trading Up 1.5%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.28. 32 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the second quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,874,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter.

